Tribunal faults ED probe into Penna Cements case

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: The Appellate Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Tribunal has faulted the investigation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Penna Cements case.

It observed that merely on the basis of allegations, the ED with evidence cannot attach any property by passing provisional attachment order unless there are reasons to believe that the impugned property was definitely involved in money laundering within the meaning of Section 2(1)(u) read with Section 3 of the PMLA.

The ED attached the properties of Penna Cement Industries Limited and Pioneer Holiday Resorts Limited.

In the present set of appeals, no doubt there were allegations against appellants in the chargesheet, but the charges were yet to be framed. There was no direct, clear and cogent evidence available on record to conclude that Rs.53 crore was bribe or investment, the tribunal said.

The tribunal also asked the ED whether farmers lodged a complaint stating that the lands owned by them were forcibly taken.