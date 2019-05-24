Tribute paid to Carnatic vocalist Venumadhav

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Shankarananda Kalakshetra’s much-acclaimed dance production, Tales from the Bull and the Tiger, returned to the stage at Ravindra Bharathi. The programme was a tribute to Carnatic vocalist, Sathiraju Venumadhav, one of the centre’s very own musicians who left a void in the field of classical music. The Ananda Shankar Jayant Bharatnatyam production expressed the tales of Nandi and Simha, and brought to life a picturesque vision of the knowledge, wisdom and philosophy that was prevalent centuries ago.