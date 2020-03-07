Tributes paid to Alimineti Madhava Reddy

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Nalgonda: Several leaders paid tributes to former minister late Alimineti Madhava Reddy by garlanding his statue located at Clock Tower Centre in Nalgonda on the occasion of his 20th death anniversary on Saturday.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, District Central Cooperative Bank chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy, Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi saidi Reddy, Vice Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh and Telangana Jagrithi district president Bhongiri Devender were among those who paid floral tributes to the late leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Narender Reddy reminded that as a minister in united Andhra Pradesh. Madhava Reddy had strove for the development of Nalgonda district. Madhava Reddy would have played a key role in Telangana agitation if he was alive. Unfortunately, he sacrificed his life while serving the people. He would remain in the hearts of the people of the district forever for his services to them, he added.

