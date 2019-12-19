Tributes paid to Dronamraju

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:12 pm

Visakhapatnam: Rich tributes were paid to former MP and MLA late Dronamraju Satyanarayana on the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary.

Tourism minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao who garlanded the statue of Dronamraju at Siripuram junction in the city, said the latter had produced many political leaders in north Andhra and strove for development of the region as Rajya Sabha member and also as MLA, Zilla Parishad chairperson and VUDA chairman. He urged everybody to follow the footsteps of the leader.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority chairman and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, who is son of Satyanarayana, recalled the services of his father on the occasion.

Talking to media on the occasion, the Minister said that people welcomed the idea of three capitals in different regions. “Jagan had toured from Idupulapaya to Ichchapuram and heard the aspirations of the people. It is not proper on the part of the experienced Chandrababu Naidu to politicise the issue. Amaravati will be legislative capital and justice will be done to the farmers there and they need not resort to agitations,” he said.

