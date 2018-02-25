Tributes pour in as legendary actor Sridevi passes away

By | Published: 12:02 pm

Mumbai: The sudden demise of veteran actor Sridevi has sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry with many celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan and Aamir Khan mourning and expressing their condolences.

The news of Sridevi’s death spread like wildfire with stars such as her contemporary Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and Riteish Deshmukh taking to social media to express their grief.

The first one, however, was Amitabh Bachchan who in a cryptic tweet wrote, “Don’t know why, feeling a strange restlessness.” The megastar had worked with Sridevi in ‘Khuda Gawah’ (1992).

T 2625 – न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who worked with Sridevi in ‘Sadma’, the Hindi remake of their 1982 Tamil film ‘Moondram Pirai’, wrote on Twitter that the lullaby ‘Suramayi ankhiyon mein’ from the movie haunts him now.

“Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma’s lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her,” Haasan wrote.

Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma’s lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

Rishi Kapoor said he is in complete shock to wake up to the news of Sridevi’s death.

“Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!” he wrote. The actor has also changed his profile picture to an all-black image in mourning.

Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

Aamir Khan said the actor will always be remembered with love and respect.

“I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the untimely and tragic passing away of Srideviji. I have always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have always been an admirer of her grace and dignity with which she conducted herself.

“My heartfelt condolences to everyone in the family. I join all the millions of her fans in mourning her demise…” Aamir wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Madhuri Dixit, one of Sridevi’s contemporaries, also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the actor.

“Just woke up to the terrible news of Sridevi passing. My heart goes out to her family. The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film. #RIPSridevi.”

Just woke up to the terrible news of Sridevi passing. My heart goes out to her family. The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film. #RIPSridevi — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 25, 2018

“I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. RIP,” tweeted Priyanka Chopra, alongside a still of Sridevi from her superhit film “Mr India”.

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Riteish tweeted, “Terrible terrible news…. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More … RIP,” while Sushmita Sen wrote that she has been inconsolable since the news broke. “I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock…cant stop crying…”

I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock…cant stop crying… — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018

Director Shekhar Kapur, who worked with Sridevi in the iconic ‘Mr India’ called the actor’s death the end of an era.

“Sridevi… gone. It’s like an era is over. Like life turning a new chapter. A beautiful story just ended. An amazing spirit just vanished leaving us with amazing love, memories, and incredible grief,” he wrote.

SriDevi .. gone. It’s like an era is over. Like life turning a new chapter. A beautiful story just ended. An amazing spirit just vanished leaving us with amazing love, memories, and incredible grief. #Sridevi — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 25, 2018

Actor-BJP MP Hema Malini said Sridevi’s death is a loss to the Indian film industry, which would never be compensated.

“Sridevi’s sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can’t imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend and I’ve seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family,” she tweeted.

Sridevi’s sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can’t imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I’ve seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 25, 2018

Anupam Kher, who has collaborated with Sridevi in films such as ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Karma’, ‘Laadla’ and ‘Chandni’ among others, said he cannot bring himself to talk about the actor in past tense.

“It is too uncomfortable to talk about someone you liked and admired so much in past tense. Can’t talk much now,” Kher told PTI.

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote he had the fortune of working with the actor in “Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin”, a film which was shot in 1994 but saw the theatrical release 10 years later.

“Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP,” Akshay wrote.

Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018

Alia Bhatt wrote a condolence message for her “icon” on Twitter.

“Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sridevi. My icon forever. Love you,” she tweeted.