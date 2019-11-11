Tributes to WW1 heroes on Remembrance Day in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: British Deputy High Commission- Hyderabad and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) observed Remembrance Day at the World War 1 Memorial in Chaderghat. Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Additional Commissioner, GHMC, P Anuradha Reddy, INTACH Hyderabad and Vikram Jain, Canadian Trade Office laid poppy wreaths and observed two minutes of silence remembering the fallen heroes.

Anuradha Reddy, INTACH- Hyderabad explained the significance of the memorial site to the guests. Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Fleming said, “I am pleased that for a second time we have been able to remember these brave men and women at the Chaderghat Memorial. Remembrance Sunday has been observed since WW1 which came to an end on the 11th hour or the 11th day of the 11th month when the armistice was signed. This is now a day we remember those lost in both World Wars and other conflicts”.

