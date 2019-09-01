Tridha Choudhury believes in parallel universe

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Tridha Choudhury is another sexy siren to watch out for in south Indian cinema. Although she appeared in a couple of Telugu and Bengali movies, Tridha has earned a name for herself with the role Swadheenta Ramakrishnan in the television show Dahleez.

The actor was last seen in the crime thriller Seven in which she shared screen space with co-stars Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha, Anisha Ambrose, Pujitha Ponnada and Aditi Arya. Given the limited space for her role, Tridha could not get elevated in the movie which put on another dismal show at the box office with poor script and sluggish screenplay.

She made her Telugu debut with Surya vs Surya in 2015, where she had played the role of Sanjana. The movie, which has starred Nikhil Siddharth, has garnered decent talk at the box office.

Of late, the Kolkata girl is making headlines as she continues to woo fans through her social media updates and hot photo shoots. She recently uploaded a picture in the beachwear, “If I am dwelling in a Parallel Universe, then this is where I belong… Do you believe in the existence of the ‘Other Side’???” she wrote on her Instagram.

She is currently doing a role in upcoming Hindi action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. She has also played the role of Sana Sanyal in the web series Spotlight in which she worked with veteran actor Arif Zakaria.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter