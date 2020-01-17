Trio La Patisserie: Eternal odyssey towards fine-baking

By | Published: 11:04 pm 7:14 pm

The time has finally arrived — go-to eateries around the city are deliberately dissipating with relentless takeout services offered at wee hours. While netizens are glued to their gadgets at all times, they seek solace in staying cosy at home rather than squandering their big bucks at swanky restaurants.

Young lads are coming up with ground-breaking business models that endorse pensive notions and sustainability. The brainchild of Vengal Rao and Sanchay Gumidelli, Trio La Patisserie is a unique franchise that specialises in homemade desserts. From fudgy red velvet brownies to mouth-watering banana bread, the sweets paradise offers matchless desserts.

Trio La Patisserie is a one-stop abode for every dessert snob. The place has about 4 pick-up points, catering to major parts of the city. The whole scheduling and preparation happens in Sanchay’s house and then they’re sent over to the pick-up points, one can also place an order on Swiggy.

The chef has officially taken over his mother’s kitchen to produce huge batches of hot and gooey brownies. The zealous duo plans on escalating their enterprise by adding more pick-up spots.

“Choosing a path like this was certainly not easy. However, I swayed my family into it and here I am today. I had this elusive game plan when I was in culinary school; I knew I wanted to do something quirky and big. The trajectory of starting a home bakery is something novel; we crossed our fingers and took a leap of faith in 2016 and started our eternal odyssey towards fine baking. Our families have been supportive of what we do throughout,” says the passionate chef Sanchay.

Running a home bakery is not all fun and games. It encompasses a lot of planning, placement of machinery and the will to work efficiently without any support. The two man army overcame hurdles in a way that is sure to encourage aspiring chefs.

“Running out of food is fairly common; being ready to placate the customer is our only motto. Most of our batches are made on order so we close online deliveries once we notice we’re low on the confectionery. There’s a sense of disappointment when we see the customers drop by empty-handed. So, we try and deliver as much as we can. We’re planning to magnify the menu by adding renditions of tea loafs and oats cookies,” concludes Vengal Rao.

