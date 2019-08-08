Triple amputee makes history by scaling Mount Elbrus

By | Published: 8:38 pm

The Telangana State, and the city, in particular has added many firsts to its name in the mountaineering arena in the recent past. Now, that overflowing cap can add another feather to it. This time, Shekar Goud, a city-based private employee has got the distinction of being the first triple amputee from India to scale Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia.

Along with a team of seven mountaineers, Goud successfully trekked the 15,554 feet peak under the leadership of Bharath Thammineni, who runs Boots and Crampons Academy.Bharath Thammineni is the only person from south India who led two teams to the summit of Mount Elbrus. His aim is to summit all the highest peaks of seven continents and all the death zone peaks in the world.

Thammineni already climbed Mt. Everest (29,030 ft), Mt. Kilimanjaro (19,341 ft), the highest peak in Africa, Mt. Manaslu (26,760 ft), eighth highest mountain in the world, Mt. Aconcagua (22,831 ft), the highest Peak of South America.

The present team which trekked to Mount Elbrus include Asha, who scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro, Megha from Bhopal who is the first lady from Madhya Pradesh to climb Mt. Everest, Arun Kumar Tiwari who earlier scaled Mt. Everest base camp and Mt. Kilimanjaro, Mahipal who climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, along with Satish.