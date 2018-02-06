Triple murder: Association secretary was first to know

By | Published: 1:01 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The secretary of Sumithra Enclave Residents Association, Vittal Reddy, was the first to know that the 40-year-old lab technician, M Harinder Goud, had killed his wife and two children. After killing his wife and two children, Goud went to Reddy’s house and asked him to help him go to the police station, but without telling Reddy about what had happened. Reddy said Goud had come to his home around 6 am and urged him to accompany him to the police station to report an issue.

“Initially, I thought it could be a theft in his house. When he was forcing me without telling proper details, I insisted and after a couple of minutes, he said, ‘Everything is over…I killed Jyothi and children,” Reddy said. Reddy then rushed to the colony’s president Ramulu and alerted him, with Goud meanwhile taking an auto-rickshaw and reaching the police station. “I and Ramulu went to the police station in my car. I saw Goud talking to a constable at the reception. A couple of minutes later, I too went to the reception, and with a team of police we all reached Goud’s house from where the bodies were recovered,” Reddy said.

According to a senior police officer, Goud first killed his wife and after that, the two children too were throttled to death. “As per the confession by Goud, he killed his wife by throttling her neck. A couple of minutes later, he killed the children as well as he thought that they would face survival problems once he surrendered before the police,” he said. Meerpet Inspector A Manmohan said Goud was distressed with his profession and had closed his business which he established at Tirumala Towers in Dilsukhnagar.

“He was staying at home for the past couple of months. Goud had disputes with his wife, who used to question him for being jobless,” he said, adding that for the past two years Jyothi’s father Sattaiah was the caretaker of the family and used to send essential commodities every month.