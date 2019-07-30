Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

By | Published: 12:13 pm

New Delhi: The Triple Talaq Bill, seeking to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The bill was passed by voice vote in Lok Sabha.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has extended its support to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Upper House on the Bill, BJD leader Prasanna Acharya told ANI.

The Bill will be tabled in the House at 12pm today.

The Lok Sabha had, on July 25, passed the contentious bill to criminalise triple talaq, amidst a walkout by Opposition members accusing the government of “singling out” a community.

The Bill was passed with 302 votes in favour and 82 against it.

Yesterday, the BJP had issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha lawmakers to be present in both the Houses today to support the bills introduced by the government.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to criminalise the act of instant divorce among Muslims with a three-year jail sentence for men who practice triple talaq, which has been made illegal by the Supreme Court.

The bill was passed by Lok Sabha in December last year but lapsed in Rajya Sabha after the dissolution of the Lower House.

The current bill seeks to replace an ordinance for the same which was issued by the cabinet in February.