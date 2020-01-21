Trisha Krishnan wants to get hitched in Vegas

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan wants to get hitched with her man in Las Vegas, USA, — this was her instant reply when a fan asked her about the craziest thing she has on her bucket list on Instagram. However, she was also quick to clarify that marriage is not on the cards right now.

Trisha divulged some insights about her life during an interactive session with her fans on Instagram. After a great run at the box office, the actor hasn’t been getting that many the offers in Telugu films. The Varsham actor is currently working in very limited film projects.

When asked how she maintains simplicity even after achieving so much stardom, the actor said, “That’s because I often work with people who are humble, have humility and are humane.”

The actor says it is not easy to be positive in life, especially in the movie industry which has so much cut-throat competition. “Even in the time of despair and a staggering film career, I always try to recall those memorable moments that made me a star on silver screen. Being grateful to all you received in life, will eventually bring positive vibes,” she said.

Replying to a fan who was heartbroken after separating from his girlfriend, Trisha said, “It is very painful to come out of the situation, only time will heal everything as days pass on.” Sharing details about her current fitness routine, she added that she is a very disciplined person, and practices self-control by giving up junk food. “And also perhaps with a little help from genes,” she quipped.

