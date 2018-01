By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Agnyaathavaasi movie director Trivikram Srinivas and producer S Radhakrishna met Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Saturday and requested him to watch the movie which is scheduled for release on January 10.

Yadav described Trivikram as a movie maker with vast experience and expressed his faith in the success of the movie. Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Ram Mohan Rao was also present on the occasion.