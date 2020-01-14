Trivikram Srinivas gave us all a rebirth, says Allu Arjun

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Director Trivikram Srinivas has given a rebirth to every one of us, says Stylish Star Allu Arjun during the thanksgiving meet following the success he tasted with his latest outing Ala… Vaikunthapurramuloo.

“After the movie ‘Naa Peru Suriya Naa Illu India’, I got to meet Trivikram garu and we have been thinking to give something new to audience — a story with comedy and pure entertainment. And this has turned out to be a hat-trick combo this time. This is just a comma in this small journey. It is a kind of reunion for all actors and technicians present here,” he said.

Recalling his friendship with Bunny for the past 15 years, actor Navadeep said Allu Arjun is one of those Telugu actors who take responsibility on his shoulders rather than banking on his fandom and star image in the cinema industry. “Once, while I was passing the office Geeta Arts, there were people swarmed shaking hands and clicking pictures with Allu Arjun. Neither was it Bunny’s birthday nor was it any marriage event of Allu Sirish. I got to hear that fans from across the State come to meet their favourite star. I am not aware that an actor who spends an hour or two every weekend with fans existed,” he added.

Senior actor-comedian Brahmanandam said, “When I suffered a heart-related problem, Allu Arjun came to see me. He said ‘uncle, you will be perfectly alright and after getting recuperated, you will be acting in my film. I had initially thought that he was joking. But later, Trivikram came to me and said that I will be doing a role in the film. Both have kept their word. Bunny inherited some qualities from our master actor, late Allu Ramalinagaiah.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter