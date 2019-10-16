Trivitron Group to set up unit in US

By | Published: 12:06 am 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: Trivitron Group of Companies that operates medical equipment business under its entity Trivitron Healthcare, is looking at establishing a stronger footprint in the US market by setting up a unit or acquiring a unit there.

Sharing the company’s plans, Dr G S K Velu, founder and CMD, Trivitron Group of Companies told Telangana Today, “We currently have overseas plants at Helsinki in Finland and Ankara in Turkey. We have multiple units in India as well. We are number 2 globally in newborn screening segment and among the world’s top five players in radiation protection. We also have generic products such as x-ray, ultrasound and mammography to make them more affordable in developing markets such as India, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. We also do turnkey products in India and Africa. Trivitron has made significant investments in Africa.”

“Our 70-80 per cent focus is on in-vitro diagnostics and imaging. We have plants in Chennai, Mumbai and Pune. We keep adding new products. From our Mumbai plant, we export to 170 countries including the US, Europe and Japan. We are expanding our existing facilities in India. We are also looking at acquisitions in imaging and diagnostics both in India and overseas. By 2020, we could be finalising a couple of acquisitions,” he added.

Coming to the manufacturing scenario in the country, he notes ‘Make in India’ is still a challenge. Though the government’s intent is there, ground reality is different. Import dependency in the sector needs to be addressed with due support to the medical devices and technology companies.

Diagnostics business

Founded in October 2017, Neuberg Diagnostics, part of the Trivtron Group, is today among the country’s top four diagnostic chains. The company has around 60 labs and 500 collection centres.

To expand its footprint, Dr Velu said that the company is foraying into Maharashtra completing its broad strategy to strengthen presence in southern and western parts of India. Next financial year, the company will enter into north and east. It will enter into partnerships with regional companies to ensure faster expansion.

He informed, “Neuberg plans to enter into tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India. Healthcare in India needs to reach to middle-income population with cost-effective solutions. Over the next few years, we will ensure that quality healthcare is made more accessible, yet affordable.”

Neuberg is investing and spreading to Africa as the continent needs cost effective healthcare solutions. Hyderabad-based MaxiVision Hospitals led by Dr Velu, will also expand to Africa in the coming years. The company will also look at certain opportunities in the US and Europe in this space.

Last month, Chennai-based Healyst Laboratory was merged with Neuberg, bringing all the seven collection centres of Healyst under Neuberg brand, besides integrating its clinical processing lab.

Serial entrepreneur, Velu exited pathology laboratory chain Metropolis Healthcare by selling 37 per cent stake to Private Equity firm Carlyle Group in 2015 for Rs 900 crore. He established Neuberg after the expiry of the two-year restrictive non-compete clauses that were put at the time he sold his stake to Carlyle.

