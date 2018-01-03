Trollers get SRK’s ‘Zero’ trending on Twitter

Shah Rukh’s announcement came as a much awaited impromptu que for Twitterati and ​T​witter was ​soon ​filled with wits and jokes ​on the title of the movie.

Shah Rukh's dwarf look in 'Zero'. SRK
Shah Rukh Khan's dwarf look in 'Zero'.

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) recently unveiled the first look and title of his creative collaboration with director Aanand L Rai.

​The inimitable Khan took ​to Twitter and revealed the title of his upcoming movie, ‘Zero’ and also shared a small clip featuring him in a surprisingly new avatar, where he can be seen singing and dancing on Mohammed Rafi’s classic song “Iss Diwane Dilne Kya Jadoo Chalaya” from the movie ‘Jab Jab Phool Khile’ featuring ​the ​late Shashi Kapoor.

SRK ​will be seen playing a vertically-challenged man​ in ‘Zero’​. The movie which stars Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma Kohli in lead, is scheduled to be released on December 21, 2018 and almost a year before its release date, #ZeroTheFilm is trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets:


