Trollers get SRK’s ‘Zero’ trending on Twitter

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) recently unveiled the first look and title of his creative collaboration with director Aanand L Rai.
The inimitable Khan took to Twitter and revealed the title of his upcoming movie, ‘Zero’ and also shared a small clip featuring him in a surprisingly new avatar, where he can be seen singing and dancing on Mohammed Rafi’s classic song “Iss Diwane Dilne Kya Jadoo Chalaya” from the movie ‘Jab Jab Phool Khile’ featuring the late Shashi Kapoor.
SRK will be seen playing a vertically-challenged man in ‘Zero’. The movie which stars Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma Kohli in lead, is scheduled to be released on December 21, 2018 and almost a year before its release date, #ZeroTheFilm is trending on Twitter.
Shah Rukh’s announcement came as a much awaited impromptu que for Twitterati and Twitter was soon filled with wits and jokes on the title of the movie. The movie, which stars Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma Kohli in the lead, is scheduled to be released on December 21. But ZeroTheFilm is already trending on Twitter.
इतना सारा प्यार!!! #2ZERO18 की शुरुआत बढ़िया हुई…
3.2 करोड़ लोगो के प्यार के लिए शुक्रिया।
Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/ODZc4Bq1RT
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 1, 2018
Here are some of the tweets:
#Zero was first offered to Salman bhai but he rejected it after knowing that it’s not based on his fan’s IQ level.
— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 1, 2018
Naming his next movie #ZERO is a smart move by SRK. He’ll get free publicity throughout the year by petrol pump attendants who’ll say ‘Sir zero dekhna’
— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) January 1, 2018
Shahrukh Khan’s next movie is called Zero.
Karni Sena is angry that the filmmakers didn’t consult them before making a movie about their collective IQ. #2ZERO18
— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 1, 2018
* Virat Kohli gets out on Zero *
Anushka Sharma: Thank you darling for promoting my upcoming film
— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 1, 2018
After the #Padmavat verdict,
SRK named his movie #ZERO so that the censor board cannot add, subtract, multiply, divide. Anything from the title.
— Prahahahanav (@Pranav_Dangi) January 1, 2018
SRK went from being raees to being zero. Seems like he’s following the career path of Vijay Mallya.
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 2, 2018
Shahrukh Khan’s next is titled “Zero”
Katrina Kaif is also in the movie, and that’s exactly the amount she would contribute to the movie with her acting.
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 1, 2018
SRK has given us Zero on Happy New Year once we had given him Zero (ratings) on Happy New Year 😂
— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) January 1, 2018
SRK’s next movie ‘Zero’ is about a dwarf who leaves his small town in India and makes it big in the world.
Basically a biopic on Kailash Kher
— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 2, 2018
Even if u are a die-hard SRK hater, u have to appreciate SRK’s guts to do a movie based on a dwarf.
Not many from Bollywood would attempt. He did & looks in good touch too.#2ZERO18
— SRK’s WARRIOR (@SRKsWarrior1__) January 1, 2018
Superb Title. #ZERO
Visuals of @iamsrk are just brilliant.
The film promises to be an entertainer & blockbuster.
— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 1, 2018
You make Cinema even more Delightful @iamsrk Can’t wait!Can’t wait 💃 #Zero😍 @AnushkaSharma #Katrina #2Zero18
— vaani kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) January 1, 2018
Haha…tooooo good!! 😁😁😁 @aanandlrai @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial #2ZERO18 https://t.co/6tWFMQCn20
— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) January 1, 2018
Salman did Cameo in SRK’s Movie & SRK returned favor by dedicating his movie title to Salman Bhai’s Acting talent #Zero ..
— CLASSY SAIFIAN ☔ (@SaifWoww) January 1, 2018