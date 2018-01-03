Trollers get SRK’s ‘Zero’ trending on Twitter

By | Published: 4:37 pm

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) recently unveiled the first look and title of his creative collaboration with director Aanand L Rai.

​The inimitable Khan took ​to Twitter and revealed the title of his upcoming movie, ‘Zero’ and also shared a small clip featuring him in a surprisingly new avatar, where he can be seen singing and dancing on Mohammed Rafi’s classic song “Iss Diwane Dilne Kya Jadoo Chalaya” from the movie ‘Jab Jab Phool Khile’ featuring ​the ​late Shashi Kapoor.

SRK ​will be seen playing a vertically-challenged man​ in ‘Zero’​. The movie which stars Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma Kohli in lead, is scheduled to be released on December 21, 2018 and almost a year before its release date, #ZeroTheFilm is trending on Twitter.

इतना सारा प्यार!!! #2ZERO18 की शुरुआत बढ़िया हुई…

3.2 करोड़ लोगो के प्यार के लिए शुक्रिया। Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/ODZc4Bq1RT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 1, 2018

Here are some of the tweets:

#Zero was first offered to Salman bhai but he rejected it after knowing that it’s not based on his fan’s IQ level. — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 1, 2018

Naming his next movie #ZERO is a smart move by SRK. He’ll get free publicity throughout the year by petrol pump attendants who’ll say ‘Sir zero dekhna’ — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) January 1, 2018

Shahrukh Khan’s next movie is called Zero. Karni Sena is angry that the filmmakers didn’t consult them before making a movie about their collective IQ. #2ZERO18 — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 1, 2018

* Virat Kohli gets out on Zero * Anushka Sharma: Thank you darling for promoting my upcoming film — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 1, 2018

After the #Padmavat verdict,

SRK named his movie #ZERO so that the censor board cannot add, subtract, multiply, divide. Anything from the title. — Prahahahanav (@Pranav_Dangi) January 1, 2018

SRK went from being raees to being zero. Seems like he’s following the career path of Vijay Mallya. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 2, 2018

Shahrukh Khan’s next is titled “Zero” Katrina Kaif is also in the movie, and that’s exactly the amount she would contribute to the movie with her acting. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 1, 2018

SRK has given us Zero on Happy New Year once we had given him Zero (ratings) on Happy New Year 😂 — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) January 1, 2018

SRK’s next movie ‘Zero’ is about a dwarf who leaves his small town in India and makes it big in the world. Basically a biopic on Kailash Kher — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 2, 2018

Even if u are a die-hard SRK hater, u have to appreciate SRK’s guts to do a movie based on a dwarf.

Not many from Bollywood would attempt. He did & looks in good touch too.#2ZERO18 — SRK’s WARRIOR (@SRKsWarrior1__) January 1, 2018

Superb Title. #ZERO

Visuals of @iamsrk are just brilliant.

The film promises to be an entertainer & blockbuster. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 1, 2018