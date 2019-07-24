Trolls have a ball with Chandrayaan 2 launch

By | Published: 5:40 pm

India made history when it launched the Chandrayaan 2 – the world’s first mission to the Moon’s south polar region – from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota recently. And, no sooner did the news trickle into the Twittersphere, wishes and messages expressing pride poured in.

When there is happiness, there are also bound to be trolls to burst that bubble and bring us back to the Earth. Users didn’t waste any time, from talking about future Ola rides to discovering water on the Moon to fix the water problems on our home planet. One user joked, “I just booked the Ola cab. Ola: What’s the destination?, Me: Moon.

Dark Side Of The Moon, Ola: Booking Cancelled by Ola… Do you wanna book another ride?” as a dig. Chennai Metro Water’s tweet congratulating the scientists on the mission, however led to mixed reactions. “We are in the process of augmenting new water resources for our city. If you find any water on the Moon, you know whom to call first! May the Science be with you, posted Chennai Metro Water Twitter handle.