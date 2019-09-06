Tropical Animal Genetics to raise $20-25 mn

By | Published: 12:06 am 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: Tropical Animal Genetics (TAG), a livestock technology and genomic breeding company, working on innovations to ensure sustainable and profitable income to the dairy farmers, is planning to raise $20-25 million (about Rs 140-175 crore) in Series A funding to meet its expansion needs.

The funding will be utilised in setting up 4-5 specialised embryo manufacturing facilities across India, including one unit in Telangana, and a pharmaceutical products making unit in the State. TAG is looking for investors who are excited about deep technology, want to be a strategic partner in something innovative or those keen on making an impact on community.

In a major move, the company has shifted its corporate office from Karnal (Haryana) to Hyderabad on September 1, as it found the State ahead of many States in the country in terms of the dairy ecosystem, milk production and overall industry.

Srinivas Aluri, co-founder, TAG told Telangana Today, “TAG is a new age Indian startup that is harnessing the power of deep technology to create positive social impact in the dairy farming sector. We have worked on several technologies and research development in the last five years. Our focus is going to be on improving productivity of cows and buffaloes, creating disease-resistant chicken and help breeding quality aqua livestock (fish and shrimp).”

The five-year old company, which was incorporated in Karnal, Haryana, has recently launched its patented technology platform ‘Tropical Bovine Genetics (TBG)’. The company is keen to double the Indian dairy farmers’ income with assured genetics support through its embryo technology (ET) and assured lactation with pregnancy free lactation (PFL).

The company has supplied embryo technology machines to National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and believes that embryo, which may cost Rs 30,000 now, could come down to Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 in the coming years, as technology and reach improves.

Future plans

He added, “We expect to commercialise PFL in next 18 months. We are also planning to come out with pharmaceutical products that will be utilised in PFL, for which we will seek Indian food and drug administration approval.”

The company is also keen to create new breeds of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) resistant cattle, which will save Rs 14,000 crores per year spent on FMD vaccinations.

The 150-member company today operates a farm in Karnal, an embryo manufacturing facility in Anand, Gujarat, a lab and bioengineering subsidiary in Bengaluru. The company has invested about Rs 70-80 crore in the last five years to create this infrastructure and test technologies. The company is supported by BIRAC, a nodal funding agency for the biotechnology industry.

The company is in talks with the State governments which have progarmmes to support dairy farmers with cattle supply. It is working with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim. TAG has initiated talks with Uttar Pradesh and will be talking to Telangana government soon.

TAG, which owns six patents, has entered into strategic and technology partnerships with Transova Genetics, USA, Roslin Institute University of Edinburgh, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIT-Madras and National Center for Biological Sciences (NCBS).

“With the help of Roslin Institute, we are working on creating chicken which is resistant of bird flu (avian influenza). We will also look at multiplying Indian breeds instead of importing any,” he informed.

