TRS a pro-farmer govt: Minister Prashanth Reddy

By | Published: 12:21 am

Nizamabad: Minister for Transport, Roads and Buildings, Assembly affairs and Housing Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the Telangana government is a common men and farmers friendly government, introducing various schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Raitu Bheema, constructing irrigation projects, providing free power to agriculture sector, Mission Bhagiratha, Aasara pensions, KCR Kits and other schemes for the benefit of the people, distributed 147.43 cores amount to 1,34080 farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme in Nizamabad district.

The Minister attended as the chief guest to the 73 Independence Day celebrations held at police parade grounds, Nizamabad. On the occasion, Prashanth Reddy hoisted the flag and take the guard of honor. The students from various schools performed cultural programs and various government departments displayed stalls interpreting their schemes and exhibited tableaus.

He said the TRS government, so far released 147.43 crore to the farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme for 1,34,080 farmers. Till now, 561 farmers died in Nizamabad district and paid 28 cores 5 lakh rupees to their nominees under farmers’ insurance scheme.

He said that before Telangana State formation, we faced the problems in power sector, after formation of Telangana state solve the power shortage by setup of ten new 33/11 KV substations, among them four sub stations are charged and remaining 6 Sub-Station works are going on. Under Mission Kakatiya scheme repaired 839 tanks with 332 cores 39 lakh, among them 686 tanks workers are completed. Constructing 6 check dams 32 cores 67 lakhs and completed 3 check dams works and remaining works are going on.

Under Mission Bhagiratha scheme provide safe drinking water to the 801 dwellings of 25 mandals, completed bulks water supply to all the villages. In Nizamabad district distributing aasara pensions to the 2,39,917 beneficiaries and disabled pensions to the 19,605 beneficiaries, increased aasara pension amount from 1000 to 2016 and disabled pension amount from 1500 to 3016 rupees; till now distributed 651 cores 24 lakhs to the 2,59,522 beneficiaries.

In Nizamabad district formed 151 new gram panchayat is among them 71 tandas converted into the gram panchayats and formed two new mandals Mosra and Chandoor. Under KCR kit program till distributed 39 cores 53 lakhs amount to the beneficiaries and distributed 25,697 kits. Under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme 1797 beneficiaries obtain benefit and 786 beneficiaries obtain benefit under Shadi Mubarak schemes distributed 7 cores 87 lakhs rupees.

After speech minister take guard of honor of police force and distributed loans to the beneficiaries. At the occasion TS Model school, Navipet exhibit dance program on raithe raju, KV-Nizamabad students and TSWRS students perform dance on patriotic anthem and Manavata sadan students perform dappu natyam. DRDO, DRDA, Horticulture and Sericulture, DMHO, Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Agriculture departments set up their stall and exhibit about various government schemes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter