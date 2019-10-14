TRS accuses EC of ignoring Uttam’s late-night campaigns

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: TRS candidate from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency Shanampudi Saidi Reddy on Monday accused the Election Commission (EC) of turning a blind eye to TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s midnight campaign in the constituency.

Questioning the EC’s silence on the issue, he wondered why the poll body was not initiating any action against Uttam. The Congress leader’s wife Uttam Padmavathi is the opposition party’s candidate in the by-election.

He said BJP and Congress have colluded and were creating a sense of fear among the poll authorities. “The Congress campaign is in disarray, which is why the party is resorting to late night meetings to intimidate and threaten

local leaders in hamlets,” Saidi Reddy said.

The TRS candidate said he was confident that the people knew what is needed for the development of the constituency, and assured them that he would show what true development is if he is elected. Saidi Reddy, who campaigned extensively in Neredcherla mandal, warned voters from falling prey to fake Congress promises yet again. “Huzurnagar constituency can only see better days under TRS rule,” he said, adding that he was overwhelmed by the villagers’ response to his campaign and that he was confident of a big win.

