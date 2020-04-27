TRS achieves two major feats in 20 yrs of existence

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: It is a rare feat for a political party to achieve its single-point agenda of achieving a separate State and later leading it on the path of all-round development that it has promised to the people. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi achieved these two feats successfully within its two-decade journey where the mighty Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) stands as a testimonial for this success story.

The journey began on April 27, 2001, when then Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly, K Chandrashekhar Rao, decided to raise his voice against the discrimination meted out to Telangana region in undivided Andhra Pradesh. At Jaladhrushyam, he was joined forces by like-minded people who all came to the conclusion that achieving a separate State was the only solution to safeguard Telangana’s due share in water, funds and job opportunities for the people of the region.

Roller-coaster journey

Since then, the TRS had a roller-coaster journey in the political history of undivided Andhra Pradesh, culminating in the formation of the new State of Telangana in 2014. Despite severe opposition from various political parties within the State, TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao built up a people’s movement and also consolidated the support from various political parties across the country. He then started bringing pressure on then ruling party at the Centre — Congress — which was compelled to announce the creation of separate Telangana State.

If TRS achieved its single-point agenda of achieving statehood for Telangana over a period of 14 years, the party’s comfortable victory in the Assembly elections held in 2014, marked the beginning of a fresh chapter in the history of the new State. TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao proved all his critics wrong and solved all the major issues faced by the State in a phased manner — electricity, funds, and irrigation projects, among others. As a result, the State witnessed a bumper crop even as the Kaleshwaram project network continues to expand.

Success after success

If not for the current Covid-19 crisis, the TRS would have possibly seen lakhs of people coming together from across the State to celebrate the party’s 20th anniversary, given the consecutive political successes it has seen since 2014. The party had won all major elections in the past six years and is on the path of achieving its promise of completing Kaleshwaram.

While promising to organise grand celebrations at a later date, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday asked the party cadre to celebrate the Foundation Day in a sombre way. In strict adherence to the lockdown norms, the party cadre have been asked to hoist the party flag atop their houses and also donate blood in local area hospitals to meet the medical requirements across the State. With renewed vigour, the party leaders are rededicating themselves to serve the people of the State.

