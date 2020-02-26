TRS activist stabbed to death by rival in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Karimnagar: A TRS activist was killed in an attack by his rival, who is also from the same party on Wednesday while in another incident, a ruling party worker received stab injuries.

Naguri Shiva (29) was attacked by former councillor Mudrakala Venkatesham with a knife near Munnurukapu Satram on the bypass road. Ironically, the spot is located just a few metres away from the DSP’s office.

Shiva collapsed on the spot even as he was stabbed indiscriminately by Venkatesham. Local people alerted the police who rushed to the spot and shifted Shiva to a local hospital. Later, he was shifted to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

An autorickshaw driver by profession, Shiva was staying near Shivaramakrishna Theatre, and a rowdy-sheet was also opened against him.

Rivalry in the recent municipal polls is being suspected to be the main reason for the murder. Venkatesham’s wife contested for the councillor post from 17th ward of Vemulawada municipality in the recent civic polls and lost the election.

The accused developed a grudge against Shiva since he supported an independent candidate who contested against Venkatesham’s wife.

According to Venkatesham, Shiva was under the impression that the rowdy-sheet against him was opened only because of the former. Shiva tried to attack Venkatesham with a knife to take revenge and the latter attacked him in self-defence, he said.

It is learnt that Kankana Srinivas, brother-in-law of Shiva, was along with Venkatesham when the incident took place. After coming to know about the incident, CI Sridhar rushed to the spot, registered a case and began investigation into the matter.

In another incident, Raju, brother of 3rd ward councillor Nimmasetti Vijaya, was attacked by one Sultan Shekar on Tuesday night. While Raju claimed that Shekar had tried to attack him in the past, Shekar claimed that Raju and his followers frequently attacked his house, visuals of which were recorded on CCTV in the area. Police registered a case against five persons including councillor Vijaya.

On the other hand, TRS leader Vangala Srinivas and BJP leader Srinivas of the town attacked each other on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri jatara on February 22 due to an old rivalry.

