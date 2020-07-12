TRS activists try to attack Theenmar Mallanna

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Nizamabad: TRS party activists tried to attack Theenmar Mallanna alias Naveen Kumar at Indalwai toll plaza in Nizamabad district.

By knowing that Mallanna is arriving at Armoor police station to attend in a case, Dichpally police stopped his vehicle at toll plaza on Sunday afternoon and tried to bring him to Armoor police station. When TRS activists knew the issue and raised slogans against his comments on TRS party leaders K Chandrashekhar Rao and tried to attack his vehicle.

But police stopped them and provided security to Mallanna. A mild tension prevailed at the toll gate. Later police recorded the statement of Malanna at Indalwai police station and sent him back to Hyderabad. Malanna alleged that Armoor MLA followers attacked his vehicle and the government should take responsibility for the attack.

