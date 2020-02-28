TRS aims to win top posts in all DCCBs, DCMSs

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS is eyeing to win all the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts of DCCBs (District Cooperative Central Bank) and DCMSs (District Cooperative Marketing Society) in erstwhile nine districts for which elections are scheduled on Saturday. TRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao declared that only those who were chosen by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, will contest for these posts and all other leaders must work in cooperation with each other to ensure their win.

Reviewing the arrangements at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Rama Rao said the Chief Minister chose the candidates for the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons after taking into consideration various factors including socio-political equations. He appointed nine senior leaders as party in-charges to erstwhile nine districts and asked them to coordinate with the Ministers, legislators and the party leaders, as well as the contestants, to ensure a smooth win. He also handed over sealed covers with the names of candidates selected for the posts.

The TRS working president congratulated the party leaders who won the posts of directors in both DCCBs and DCMSs on the occasion. He promised to give party posts to those who cooperate with the leaders to win all posts in Saturday’s elections.

The erstwhile district in-charges are: Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy (Nizamabad), TSIIC chairman Gydari Balamallu (Warangal), TS Police Housing Corporation chairman Damodar Gupta (Adilabad), Government Whip MS Prabhakar (Rangareddy), MLC Seri Subhash Reddy (Nalgonda), MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav (Medak), TRS general secretary N Naresh Reddy (Khammam), MP Banda Prakash (Mahabubnagar) and MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao (Karimnagar).

