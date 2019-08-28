TRS appoints 17 committees for civic polls

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Wednesday appointed 17 parliamentary constituency-wise committees to monitor and coordinate the party activities for the upcoming municipal elections.

Party working president KT Rama Rao issued orders in this regard.

Each committee is led by a party general secretary and comprises two to five members from the party’s general body. The committees will be led by Ravuka Shravan Kumar Reddy (Adilabad), MLC Naradasu Laxman (Peddapalli), Tula Uma (Nizamabad), Baswaraju Saraiah (Karimnagar), Ch Narendranath (Medak), MLC Fareeduddin (Zaheerabad), Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Chairman Gyadari Balamallu (Warangal), MLC Satyawathi Rathod (Mahabubabad), Takkelapally Ravinder Rao (Nalgonda), Government Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Soma Bharath Kumar (Bhongir), Nukala Naresh Reddy (Khammam), MP Banda Prakash (Mahabubnagar), MP P Ramulu (Nagarkurnool), MLC V Gangadhar Goud (Chevella), M Sudheer Reddy and MLC B Venkateshwarlu (Malkajgiri), Bandi Ramesh (Secunderabad) and Mohd Jahangir (Hyderabad).

