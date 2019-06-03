TRS appoints district in-charges for ZP polls

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Fresh from the victory in MLC bypolls, the TRS is gearing up its machinery to secure majority of the Zilla Praja Parishad chairperson and Mandal Praja Parishad president posts in the State. TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday issued orders deputing the district in-charges to coordinate and ensure victory for TRS. He was confident that the party will secure majority seats in the ZPTC and MPTC bypolls whose results will be announced on Tuesday.

The TRS’s district in-charges for Zilla Parishad chairperson’ elections are: former Minister Jogu Ramanna (Adilabad), MLC Puranam Satish (Kumuram Bhim Asifabad), MP Nama Nageshwara Rao (Bhadradri Kothagudem), MP Banda Prakash (Jayashankar Bhupalpally), Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy (Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy), Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud (Narayanpet and Mahbubnagar), Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eeshwar (Jagityal), MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Jangaon and Yadadri Bhongir), MLA Gampa Govardhan (Kamareddy), Health Minister Etala Rajender (Karimnagar), TRS general secretary Nukala Suresh Reddy (Khammam), MLC Satyavathi Rathod (Mahbubabad), and MLA Nannapuneni Narender (Mulugu).

Similarly, the in-charges for other districts include MLA Balka Suman (Mancherial), former Minister and MLA T Harish Rao (Medak and Siddipet), Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy (Medchal), former MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy (Nalgonda), MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy (Nagar Kurnool), Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy (Nirmal), Transport Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy (Nizamabad), MLC Karne Prabhakar (Rangareddy), Karimnagar Mayor Ravinder Singh (Peddapalli), MLC Seri Subhash Reddy (Sangareddy), MLC Bhanu Prasad (Rajanna Sircilla), Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy (Suryapet), MLC P Mahender Reddy (Vikarabad), MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy (Warangal Rural) and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao (Warangal Rural).