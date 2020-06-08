TRS approaches police on fake news about CM KCR

By | Published: 12:23 pm

Hyderabad: A complaint was lodged against an unidentified person by Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders from the Secunderabad Cantonment area for spreading rumours and fake news on social media on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The complaint was made against a person who created a profile with the name Panyala Raju on Facebook.

“The person has been publishing derogatory comments and fake news on social media in an insulting manner and abusing the Chief Minister,” the complainants stated in the petition submitted to the Bowenpally police.

The police have accepted the complaint and issued an acknowledgment. A case is yet to be registered.

