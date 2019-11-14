TRS asks BJP not to play dirty politics but to win over people

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to play a constructive role in politics to win over people’s confidence, rather than playing manipulative and unethical politics to gain political mileage.

At a press conference here on Thursday, party MLC and spokesman Karne Prabhakar launched a diatribe against the BJP leadership in the State accusing it of trying to create a political turmoil through disruptive moves. Prabhakar took strong objection to the reported statement of State BJP president Dr K Laxman that many TRS leaders were in touch with his party.

Accusing the BJP of trying to create confusion, Prabhakar asserted that no TRS leader of any stature was ready to join hands with BJP. Ridiculing the claim, Prabhakar said, it was in fact the BJP Central ministers who were in touch with the TRS government in Telangana to examine the developmental programmes introduced here and to replicate them elsewhere in the country.

Prabhakar said the BJP was resorting to unethical practices by trying to create confusion among people with such statements. However, people would not give any credence to such claims, he said.

The TRS MLC maintained that the BJP leaders could as well win the people’s confidence by convincing the Centre to release funds to developmental activities in Telangana. People would only side with parties like TRS which focussed on development. That was visible during the recently Huzurnagar bypoll where the BJP candidate stood fourth and polled fewer votes than an independent candidate. Prabhakar said the kind of manipulative politics played by BJP in Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra would not be tolerated by Telangana people.