TRS Australia celebrates former MP Kavitha’s birthday

By | Published: 6:27 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Australia celebrated Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s birthday across all major Australian cities such as Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane and Adelaide in a grand scale.

TRS Australia President Nagender Reddy Kasarla cut the cake in presence of the party members. Addressing media after the event, he said that that “TRS Australia, which was founded with the blessings of K Kavitha, has been actively organising various programs in all major cities of Australia.”

He heaped praise on the Telangana Jagruthi president for the outstanding service rendered and the efforts to preserve the culture and traditions of Telangana. “TRS Australia will promote government schemes more vigorously on social media with an aim to reach the message to each and every Telanganite in the State, he added.

The birthday celebrations were held in Canberra by Ravi Sayala, in Sydney by TRS Australia vice president Rapolu, in Brisbane by Srikanth Reddy and in Adelaide by Ravi Yadav

Dr Arjun, Sanil reddy Basireddy Vishwamitra, Satish, Praveen Ledella, Sai Yadav, Venu Nath, Rakesh Gupta, Ram Yadav, Hemant,Yashwant, and Minority Leaders Jamal and TRS fans participated in the celebrations in Melbourne.

