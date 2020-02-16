TRS-backed candidates sweep PACS

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Fresh from the decisive victory in municipal polls, the juggernaut of the ruling TRS refuses to slowdown. The party sympathisers and supporters emerged victorious in the elections to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) held in 32 districts across the State on Saturday. While the elections are not fought on the party symbols, leaders from all political parties contested the elections and results were in favour of candidates backed by TRS.

Of total 909 PACS in the State, elections were held to 904 PACS peacefully on Saturday with about 80 per cent polling percentage. While election were declared unanimous for 157 PACS with 2,017 territorial constituencies (TCs), another 3,388 TCs in the remaining 747 PACS also were declared unanimous. Thus, polling was held for the rest of 6,248 TCs in 747 PACS. About 14,530 candidates contested the polls and about 9.11 lakh of total 11.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Soon after polling concluded, counting of votes began at around 2 pm. The final results will be announced on Sunday.

All major political parties took the PACS elections seriously considering their importance among farmers in the State. However, TRS had a clear edge over other political parties as farmers favoured candidates who had support from the ruling party. Of total 11,654 TCs or PACS director posts, 5,405 posts were elected unanimously and TRS supported candidates are learnt to have won in over 90 per cent posts. Similar results are expected in rest of the PACS as well.

Elections to the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of PACS are scheduled to be held on Sunday and Monday. Soon after a notification is released in next a couple of days, PACS chairpersons will elect the members of District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter