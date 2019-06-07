TRS bags majority of MPP president posts in erstwhile Nalgonda district

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Nalgonda: TRS won majority of Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president posts in erstwhile Nalgonda district. The officials were elected by holding special meeting in MPDO offices at mandal headquarters.

Of 31 MPP president posts in Nalgonda district, TRS won 21 and Congress won seven. Elections of MPP presidents for three mandals were not held due to technical reasons.

Election of MPP presidents of Neredugumma and Kethepally was put on hold as no nominations were received for the posts. The election of MPP president of Chandampet was not taken up due to lack of quorum.

Of 23 MPP president posts in Suryapet district, TRS won 17 and Congress won five. Election of MPP president of Chilukuru was postponed due to technical reasons.

The process of election of MPP presidents was taken up by presiding officers at 3 pm after completion of election of co-opted members.

Suryapet Collector D Amoy Kumar said election of MPP presidents, vice presidents and co-opted members were completed peacefully in the district. He said elaborate security arrangements were made at MPDOs to avoid any untoward incident.

Of 17 MPP president posts in Yadadri-Bhongir district, TRS won 13 and Congress won four.

