TRS bags Nalgonda Municipal Chairperson’s post

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Nalgonda: The ruling TRS executed its plan with perfection to get party councillor M Saidi Reddy elected as Chairman of Nalgonda Municipality, leaving both Congress and BJP in shock.

Of the total 48 wards in Nalgonda Municipality, TRS won 19 wards while Congress won 21, BJP won six, MIM and Independent (TRS rebel) won one each.

As part of the strategy to win the Nalgonda Municipal Chairman’s post, TRS leaders including Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy made moves to isolate the Congress and ensured that the BJP councillors and MIM don’t support the party.

Besides, State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, TRS MLCs Tera Chinnapa Reddy and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, and Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy were registered as ex-officio members of Nalgonda Municipality to capture Nalgonda Municipal Chairman’s post for the first time. MIM councillor from 28th ward Kommu Shanker and First ward councillor (Independent) Alakuntla Renuka also supported the candidature of Saidi Reddy for the post, taking the number of votes to 27, the required number.

The election of vice-chairman’s post was not taken up and it was decided to convene the municipal council meeting again on Tuesday to elect vice-chairman on the request of majority of the members. If there was no quorum again on Tuesday, election of vice-chairman would be taken up on a date fixed by the State Election Commission.

