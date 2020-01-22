TRS, BJP, Cong workers clash in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Karimnagar: Barring sporadic incidents,the urban local body elections in 14 municipalities and a municipal corporation went off peacefully in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday. Mild tension prevailed in Puranipet area (41st ward) of Jagitial when Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Congress and BJP activists clashed.

Both Congress and BJP workers staged a protest at a polling booth alleging that TRS candidate Srikanth was camped inside the polling station. Jostling took place when TRS activists argued with workers of other parties. Police rushed to the spot and pacified them.

MLC T Jeevan Reddy, who also visited the spot, alleged that CI Jayesh Reddy was supporting TRS candidates.

In Peddapalli, local youths obstructed the car of Chittireddy Ram Reddy, brother-in-law of local MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, at Bandarikunta (19th ward) alleging that Ram Reddy was distributing money to voters. After coming to know about the incident, police rushed the spot and used mild force to disperse the groups. Enraged over the incident, Congress leader and former MLA Ch Vijayaramana Rao staged a rasta roko on Rajiv Rahadari and found fault with police for supporting ruling party candidates. Policemen later shifted Vijayaramana Rao and others. TRS activists entered into arguments with independent candidates for bringing voters inside polling booths in wheelchairs in Manthani. Police rushed the spot and dispersed both the groups from the polling station.

