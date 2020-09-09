TRS cadre celebrate the move

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Adilabad: Cadres of the Telangan Rashtra Samithi (TRS) celebrated the tabling of the Revenue Bill in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Town and mandal-level leaders of the party gathered at important junctions and hailed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for abolishing the system of VROs and for tabling the Bill. They poured milk over the portrait of Rao and termed it was a new era in the management of revenue records.

Some of them burst crackers while others distributed sweets in certain parts as part of the celebrations. They raised slogans supporting the Bill and Rao’s decision. They opined that the move would annihilate the menace of the corruption and bring transparency.

Baluri Govardhan Reddy, erstwhile Adilabad district’s official spokesperson the TRS and president farmers’ wing of the outfit, said that farmers were expressing happiness over the historical move—to scrap the VROs system and to reform it. He stated that the agrarian community would no longer need to roam around offices of the revenue department and lose their time.

Farmers are forced to move from pillar to post for minor corrections in the records. As a result, they are subjected to lose their time and are unable to focus on agriculture. However, they will now be able to make all transactions from their doorsteps, with the government making the process online. They can save time which can be utilized in growing a crop, he opined.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in mandal centres. Leaders and members of the pink brigade flocked to major junctions and took part in the celebrations to mark the introduction of the Revenue Bill. They were all praise for Rao for changing the face of the revenue system which was known for corruption and irregularities. They said Rao had made many bold decisions, but it stands out.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .