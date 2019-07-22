TRS cadre celebrates Vinod Kumar’s birthday

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Karimnagar: Telangana Rashtra Samithi party senior leader, former MP B Vinod Kumar’s birthday was celebrated on a grand scale in Karimangar on Monday. Party leaders and workers across the district celebrated the event by cutting huge cakes.

While Karimangar MLA Gangula Kamalakar participated in the celebrations held at Telangana Chowk in the town, former Mayor of Karimangar Municipal Corporation orgnanised the event at Venkateshwara Swamy temple. The TRS leaders praised the efforts made by Vinod Kumar for the development of Karimnagar parliament constituency during his tenure as Lok Sabha member.

Besides achieving Smart City status for Karimnagar, he played a vital role in getting all permissions from Central government to take up the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, they said. Vinod Kumar strove hard for the sanction of Kothapalli-Manoharabad railway line which is under progress and also the national highway for the district, they noted.

