TRS camp offices bridging gap between leaders and public

Mancherial: The first-of-its kind camp office-cum-residences, built by TRS government, are coming handy for legislators to stay in touch with public. Three such facilities were constructed and inaugurated recently, bringing respite to people living in interior parts and rural people in general.

Due to non-availability of better space for office and residence, Chennur MLA Balka Suman was forced to rent a three-storeyed building for office, a place where he can interact with general public of his constituency in Mancherial district headquarters. People of Kotapalli and Vemanapalli mandals had to travel at least 50 km to meet their legislator.

A few days ago, Suman shifted his office to a newly constructed camp office-cum-residence in Chennur town, at a cost of Rs 1 crore. “The facility has eased many issues. I am able to freely interact with the public by staying close to their villages. I am always accessible to citizens and can tour the constituency whenever I want to,” he added.

The camp offices cum residences are helping legislators in addressing problems faced by the public instantly. Officials concerned have been told to take steps to resolve the issues soon after receiving a petition. They are able to win the trust of the citizens and living up to expectations of the electors.

“I had to shell out Rs 200 to reach Mancherial district centre to meet our legislator. The journey used to take around 10 hours. So, I was losing a day and was unable to take up agriculture activities. But, that’s a thing of past. We are able to find the office of MLA in Chennur town now,” Jummidi Posham, a native of Sumputam village in remote Vemanapalli mandal.

Konappa of Sirpur (T) and Durgam Chinnaiah from Bellampali constituencies have already been utilising camp office cum residences. In order to provide better office premises and accommodation to MLAs, TRS government had allocated Rs 119 crore to build the facilities across State in 2017. Most of the constituencies have already provided swanky buildings.