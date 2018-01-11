TRS candidate wins GWMC ward bypoll

By | Published: 5:43 pm

Warangal Urban: Ruling TRS has reclaimed the 44 th ward of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) in the bypoll.

Party nominee, Anisetty Saritha, has got a majority of 835 votes against rival Kolanu Santhosh Reddy (BJP). While Saritha has polled 3016 votes, BJP candidate has got 2181 votes and votes polled for NOTA are 45. The counting has been conducted at the indoor stadium on the premises of the GWMC on Thursday. While the counting has begun at 8 am, the result was out in half-an-hour.

The election was necessitated as the sitting corporator of TRS Anisetty Murali Manohar was murdered by his rivals in July last year. The TRS has given the ticket to the widow of Murali, Saritha.

Meanwhile, the TRS cadre has celebrated the victory by distributing the sweets and bursting the fireworks at the GWMC office. Speaking on the occasion, mayor Narender said that the voters had reposed their confidence in the TRS government which is developing the city by allocating hundreds of crores of funds. He has thanked the voters for electing the widow of Murali. MLA Vinay Bhaskar, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, and others participated in the victory celebrations.