TRS candidate wins OCC union polls in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Mancherial: Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, representing a trade union affiliated to TRS won as president of recognised union of Orient Cement Company private limited by 60 votes in polls, at Devapur village in Kasipet mandal. The results of the polls were declared on Thursday.

Ram Mohan stood in the fray of the polls for the union president. He carried out extensive campaign and sought workers to elect him for his efforts in implementing labour laws and for the bright future. He thanked those who extended their support to him in winning the polls. He expressed gratitude to the electors and assured them of rendering better services for the welfare of the employees.

He was congratulated by activists and leaders of the TRS party and management of the cement manufacturer.

