TRS candidates Kamalraj, Kanakaiah come back in style

By | Published: 12:10 am

Khammam/Kothagudem: Lingala Kamal Raj and Koram Kanakaiah of the TRS have been elected the chairmen of Khammam and Kothagudem Zilla Parishads unanimously on Saturday.

District Collector RV Karnan and ZP Chief Executive Officer Ch Priyanka, who conducted the election at the ZP meeting hall in Khammam, announced Kamal Raj’s unanimous election as no other nomination was filed.

Similarly, other posts too saw no competition which were bagged by M Dhana Laxmi (ZP vice-chairperson) and Md. Ismail and Sk Lal (co-option members).

The TRS has won 17 of the 20 ZPTCs in Khammam. The ZP Chairman post was reserved to SC (General). Kamal Raj, who lost Madhira Assembly election on a TRS ticket, was chosen by party high command for the ZP chief post. He won Madhira ZPTC.

In Kothagudem, District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini conducted the election. Since former MLA Koram Kanakaiah was the only candidate who filed nomination, he was elected ZP chairman of Kothagudem.

After losing Yellandu Assembly election, Kanakaiah won Tekulapally ZPTC. Kanakaiah would be the first Chairman of the newly formed Kothagudem Zilla Parishad and the third person from Tekulapally ZPTC who was elected ZP chairperson.

Kothagudem ZP vice-chairperson would be K Chandrasekhar Rao and the co-opted members would be Sharfuddin Mohammed and Sayyad Rasool and all of them were elected unanimously. Khammam MP-elect Nama Nageswar Rao, MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao, B Haripriya and others were present.

