TRS captures Karimnagar Municipal Corporation

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Karimnagar: Telangana Rashtra Samithi captured Karimnagar Municipal Corporation by winning a majority of divisions. As two corporators were elected unanimously, the elections for 58 Divisions of Karimnagar Corporation was held on January 24 and votes were counted on Monday.

TRS got sufficient majority to capture KMC by winning 34 corporators. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stood second with 12 corporators. While MIM won six seats, independents and All India Forward Bloc secured remaining corporators.

The most surprisingly thing is that the Congress, which had ruled the municipality for so many years, failed to open its account in corporation polls. While senior TRS leader and former Mayor S Ravinder Singh retained his seat from 51st division, Mayor aspirants Rajender Rao and Yadagiri Sunil Rao were also elected from 56 and 33 Divisions.

Except in a few areas, TRS candidates continued their lead in majority Divisions right from the beginning of the counting started at 7 am in the morning at SRR college here.

The BJP, which was gung-ho after the party nominee Bandi Sanjay Kumar was elected as MP from Karimnagar parliament segment, had hoped to win 20 to 25 seats, but they had to adjust with just 12 seats.

Meanwhile, local MLA and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s efforts to retain the corporation succeeded. As the TRS leadership had given the responsibility of winning municipalities to local MLAs, Kamalakar made all out efforts to capture the corporation. The Minister made efforts to declare two corporators Challa Swaroopa Rani (37th division) and Tula Rajeshwari (20).

TRS cadre celebrates victory in Karimnagar Corporation polls

Karimnagar: Rank and file of Telangana Rashtra Samithi party celebrated the victory of the party in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections. the ruling party captured Karimnagar Corporation by winning 34 corporators. It was declared in the counting of KMC polls held in SRR college grounds here on Monday.

The cadre celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Local MLA and BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar also participated in the celebrations.

Later, speaking to reporters, Kamalakar thanked the people of Karimnagar for electing TRS candidates despite the Congress and BJP conspiracy to defeat ruling party aspirants in the corporation polls. “The BJP got 13 seats only because it had entered secret understanding with the Congress. The BJP obtained votes by provoking the people. For the first time in the history, Congress party got zero seats in municipal polls,” he noted.

Impressed by the welfare and developmental programmes introduced by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, people have cast their votes to the TRS party. They got sufficient majority to get Mayor post without the support of others, said the Minister. Stating that TRS candidates will occupy both mayor and deputy mayor posts, Minister made it clear that candidate those who is proposed by the Chief Minister will take oath as Mayor.

Stating that seven independents were belonging to TRS, they (TRS) would welcome independents if they want to join TRS.

