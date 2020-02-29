TRS clean sweeps all nine DCCB, DCMS

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Hyderabad: Yet again, the ruling TRS emerged triumphant in elections to all nine District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) and District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMSs) covering erstwhile nine districts of the State. The party had not only registered unanimously wins for the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in both the organisations, but also secured majority of director posts without much competition from the opposition parties.

TRS had recently won over 90 per cent of total 11,654 Territorial Constituencies of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS). Elections for the posts of all directors for DCCBs and DCMSs were also unanimous. As a result, the party reigned an upper hand over others and the party candidates winning the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in both these organisations, was a foregone conclusion.

To ensure that majority posts are won unanimously, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao gave clear instructions and sent sealed covers with the party in-charges to all headquarters of nine erstwhile districts in advance. The party leaders were clearly informed that the candidates were selected by none other than TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and any difference of opinion will be considered as opposition to his decision.

Though there were reports of two aspirants competing for DCCB chairman’s post in Nizamabad, Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy intervened and brought the issue under control.

Adilabad: DCCB chairman Namdev Kamble, vice-chairman Raghunandan Reddy; DCMS chairman T Lingaiah, vice-chairman K Manthaiah

Karimnagar: DCCB chairman K Ravinder Rao, vice-chairman P Ramesh; DCMS chairman Yellala Srikanth Reddy, vice-chairman Fakruddin

Nizamabad: DCCB chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, vice-chairman K Ramesh Reddy; DCMS chairman Nallavelli Mohan, vice-chairman Yedulla Indrasena Reddy

Warangal: DCCB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, vice chairman K Venkateshwar Reddy; DCMS chairman Guguloth Ramaswamy Naik, vice-chairman D Srinivas Reddy

Medak: DCCB chairman Chitti Devender Reddy, vice-chairman Patnam Manikyam; DCMS chairman M Shiva Kumar, vice-chairman Ramesh Kumar

Rangareddy: DCCB chairman B Manohar Reddy, vice-chairman Sattaiah DCMS chairman Krishna Reddy, vice-chairman Madhukar Reddy

Mahabubnagar: DCCB chairman Nizam Pasha, vice-chairman K Venkataiah DCMS chairman P Prabhakar Reddy, vice-chairman Patlavath Harya Naik

Nalgonda: DCCB chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy, vice-chairman Y Dayakar Reddy; DCMS chairman Vatti Janaiah Yadav, vice-chairman D Narayana Reddy;

Khammam: DCCB chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, vice-chairman D Venkateshwar Rao; DCMS chairman Rayala Sheshagiri Rao, vice-chairman K Srinivas Rao

