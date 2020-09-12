TRS committed to protect cultural practices of all religions: Marri

Marri Rajashekhar Reddy participated in the swearing in ceremony of the new 14-member working committee of the Sri Venkateshwara Perumal Temple, Secunderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency incharge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said the TRS government is committed to protect the cultural and traditional practices of all religions.

Reddy participated in the swearing in ceremony of the new 14-member working committee of the Sri Venkateshwara Perumal Temple, Secunderabad.

The TRS government is taking all measures to protect and develop the Hindu sanathana dharma temples, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .