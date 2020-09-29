TRS confident of Kavitha’s win in MLC polls

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the win of former MP K Kavitha who is contesting for the Nizamabad Local Bodies constituency bypoll with a huge margin.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy is making swift moves and reaching out to the elected representatives of all local bodies. Party leaders are confident that nearly 90 per cent votes would be polled for Kavitha, while the candidates from the Opposition parties would be decimated to smaller numbers.

Prashanth Reddy held a meeting with the party cadre from erstwhile Nizamabad district here on Tuesday to devise strategies for the bypoll and ensure huge margin for Kavitha. He is learnt to have asked the party cadre to remain alert and assigned senior leaders to each Assembly constituency to oversee the poll arrangements.

As against 824 voters from various local bodies in erstwhile Nizamabad district, about 505 belong to the TRS. Among the remaining elected representatives, 140 are from the Congress, 84 from the BJP, 28 from the AIMIM and another 66 are independents. However, the TRS’ strength increased to about 80 per cent votes after several elected representatives from the Opposition parties and independents joined the party.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .