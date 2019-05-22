TRS confident of playing key role

By | Published: 12:59 am 1:28 am

Hyderabad: With less than 24 hours for the Lok Sabha results to be declared, the ruling TRS is eyeing to play a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre. The TRS is confident of winning 16 of 17 seats in the State and in association with other regional political parties, the party leadership is hopeful of getting good numbers.

Highly placed sources in the party told Telangana Today that various regional political parties have been in touch with Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao over the past few weeks. “There have been numerous exchange of information, views and deliberations with leaders of different regional parties over the telephone. The Chief Minister’s idea of Federal Front is increasingly gaining momentum after the exit polls,” said a TRS MLA.

TRS general secretary and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy exuded confidence that the party would win 16 seats in the State and is hopeful of playing an important role in the formation of the next government as all regional parties were poised to get a good number of seats. “TRS, YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and several other regional parties are going to win a good number of seats in the Lok Sabha. Together, they will play a key role in the post-election scenario,” he asserted.

In the last few days, Chandrashekhar Rao met DMK president MK Stalin in Chennai, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (CPM) in a bid to gather their support for a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front government at the Centre. However, he chose to operate from Hyderabad for the past a few days even as other Opposition parties like TDP are busy running from pillar to post to gather support for a non-BJP coalition.

“The Chief Minister is in constant touch with all regional parties. Senior leaders like Sharad Pawar also spoke to him ahead of the results,” TRS sources said. The party leaders did not rule out a meeting of the regional parties soon after the results are out on Thursday. A clear picture is likely to emerge after the poll results are out on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, TRS working president KT Rama Rao is learnt to have held a meeting with the party leaders on the counting of votes scheduled to commence on Thursday. The counting agents have been already instructed to reach the party offices in the towns and cities where counting centres are located in the early hours of Thursday and many agents are learnt to have already reached their designated locations. They were asked to cautiously follow the counting and pass on the information regularly to other members of the party.

Several senior leaders including Ministers and the party general secretaries have been assigned to each Lok Sabha constituency. They will coordinate with the counting agents and the party leadership at regular intervals. “Since even a slight delay in relaying of information that adds to the result trends or predictions may have an impact on the outcomes not just for the party itself but in terms of national political outcomes, the TRS leadership stressed on everyone to perform their designated duties efficiently and without any lag. This will ensure us to ascertain the party’s strength in the new Lok Sabha and consolidate the numbers with other regional parties, for a better bargain,” a TRS leader stated.

