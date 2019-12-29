TRS, consolidating their strong position in Telangana

By | Published: 12:20 am 10:01 pm

The year 2019 ushered in following the massive victory of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the early polls and party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao becoming Chief Minister for the second time. The year 2019 also saw KT Rama Rao becoming working president of the regional party.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi continued consolidation of its political gains in the year 2019 also in the shape of general elections in April 2019, party could win nine out of the 17 seats that went for polls. However, the ruling TRS could retain the trust of the people in the month of October by winning the Huzurnagar by-election by a thumping majority of the over 43,538 votes.

The victory is politically significant as the elections coincided with the indefinite strike by TSRTC employees and the opposition was expecting an anti-incumbency vote by the electorate. However, the people stood by the government and its development agenda.

The TRS was also able to stick to its agenda of its fair share of water, funds and employment for the people of Telangana despite of the economic down trend in the country.

The government was able to complete the flagship programme such as Kaleshwaram in time and was able to fulfil all poll time promises despite of financial constraints. The TRS also stood by its promise on secularism to the people of the state by voting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and also declaring its opposition to the NPR in the Lok Sabha.

The year also saw the efforts of the BJP to expand its base in the State after winning four of the Lok Sabha seats in the State. However, its promise to bring a Turmeric Board to the State and its failure to do so proved to be a bane to the national party. The Congress, on the other hand, is yet to recover from the Huzurnagar defeat.

The year 2019 will be ending with a hope for all the political parties in the State to improve their performance in the upcoming Municipal elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .