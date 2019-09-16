TRS conspiring to win in Huzurnagar AC by-elections: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Suryapet: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday exuded confidence that Congress would retain Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in the by-elections.

Speaking at a media conference here, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS was resorting to cheap politics with the objective of winning Huzurnagar Assembly constituency. He alleged that TRS leaders were threatening Congress leaders with police cases and bringing pressure on them to join the TRS. “People of Huzurnagar will definitely teach a lesson to the TRS in the by-elections,” he cautioned.

Referring to alleged attacks on Congress members, he said Power Minister G Jagdish Reddy was provoking violence in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency for his own political gains. “It is unfortunate that Jagdish Reddy, who always speaks about the Statehood movement, is now supporting an Andhra leader in the constituency,” he said.

Alleging that Suryapet Superintendent of Police R Venkateshwar Rao was behaving like an agent of the ruling party, he said the SP has no moral right to continue in the post in the district. “We will approach the court against him,” he said.

The TPCC president announced that a mass indefinite hunger strike would be launched by the party leaders at Huzurnagar in the next two days protesting against alleged attacks on party leaders. He has described Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as anti-Dalit since he had not inducted a Madiga into the Cabinet.

