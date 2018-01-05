TRS corporator, leaders fined for putting up flex boards

By | Published: 3:03 pm 3:13 pm

Hyderabad: A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) corporator, a former corporator and another TRS leader will have to pay fines after they put up banners and flex boards near a newly inaugurated indoor stadium at Moosarambagh.

The move comes after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, who inaugurated the stadium on Friday, took objection to this violation of rules.

The Minister immediately asked officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to levy a penalty of Rs.50,000 on corporator Sunaritha Reddy, Rs.25,000 on ex corporator Aslam and Rs.25,000 on TRS leader Srinivas.

The banners and flex boards were also taken down soon after by the GHMC, while corporator Sunaritha Reddy paid the fine of Rs 50,000 soon after.