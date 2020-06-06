TRS councillor among seven held for attempt to murder in Adilabad

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Adilabad: Seven persons including a councilor were arrested for allegedly attempting to murder and kidnapping a youngster on the outskirts of Mavala mandal centre on June 2. Three cars, a knife and large stick were recovered from them here on Saturday. Two more accused are absconding.

Disclosing details of the arrests, DSP Venkateshwar Rao said that the accused, who were taken into custody included Uskam Raghupathi, councillor belonging to TRS party, Syed Wasim, Chetla Shiva Shankar, Andra Mahender, Andra Kiran, Arya alias Gaddi Ganganna and Andre Kranthi Kumar. All belong to different parts of Adilabad. Two more accused Eraveni Shiva and Sai were still at large. The complainant was Silveri Srinivas of Bhuktapur in Adilabad.

During the course of interrogations, Raghupathi admitted that he nursed grudge against the youngster Silveri Srinivas for contesting in the recent civic polls against the former and tried to eliminate him with the help of the eight. He confessed that they had abducted him in a farm house before assaulting him using deadly weapons. He revealed that he threatened him of dire consequences if he discloses the attempt.

Venkateshwar Rao said that Srinivas managed to escape from the farm house and lodged a complaint with cops. Three special leads were formed for tracing the offenders after registering a case. Efforts are on to nab the remaining the accused. None would be spared if disturbs law and order and indulges in an unlawful act.

The DSP commended Adilabad I Town Inspector V Suresh, head constable Mohammad Siraz, constables Kareem and K Ramulu for solving the mystery behind the attempt to murder in short span of time.

