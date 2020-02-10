TRS councilor elected as Vice Chairman of Nalgonda Municipality

By | Published: 5:07 pm

Nalgonda: TRS councilor Abbagoni Ramesh has elected as Vice Chairman of Nalgonda municipality on Monday.

The special municipal council meeting was convened at 11 am in the meeting hall of Nalgonda municipal office to elect Vice Chairman as per the directions from the State Elections Commission. In the position of ex-officio members, Chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy, Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidhya Sagar, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Tera Chinnapa Reddy and Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy participated in the voting of vice chairman of Nalgonda municipality that ensured required majority to TRS to win vice chairman post. Out of total 55 votes including 48 councilors and seven ex-officio members, Abbagoni Ramesh was elected as vice chairman by getting 28 votes.

After several dramatic turns, the election of Vice Chairman took place on Monday as the BJP also eyed on the post. Though municipal council was convened on January 28, it was postponed without electing Vice Chairman due to lack of required quorum of councillors. In the election to the Chairman of Nalgonda municipality, BJP members avoided helping the Congress, which hatched to plan to grab the post with its support, expecting TRS support for BJP councilor Bandaru Prasad as Vice Chairman. But, TRS has grabbed chairman and Vice Chairman posts with perfect plan utilising its five ex-officio member votes.

Speaking to the media after election of municipal Vice Chairman, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy that TRS had gone for municipal elections on its own and succeeded in winning chairman and Vice Chairman posts of Nalgonda municipality. TRS has neither an understanding nor an alliance with BJP in municipal elections in Nalgonda. As a secular party, TRS has clear political strategy. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would soon visit Nalgonda town. The state government would soon show real development in the municipality, he maintained.

BJP councilor Bandaru Prasad, who was aspirant of Vice Chairman post, alleged that TRS has deceived them in election of Chairman and Vice Chairman of Nalgonda municipality. The TRS leaders violated the written agreements by going back from supporting BJP in vice chairman election. Fearing the MIM party, TRS has taken a step back in giving vice chairman post to BJP. “We have decided to ensure election of TRS candidate as chairman for development of Nalgonda municipality. BJP councilors would remain as questioning voices in municipal council meetings on development of Nalgonda town,” he added.

