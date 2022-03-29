TRS counters Rahul Gandhi, demands his stand on ‘One Nation, One Procurement’ policy

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Telangana government over paddy procurement, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday triggered a social media war by accusing both the governments of harassing farmers. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and MLC K Kavitha among others gave a strong counter to Rahul Gandhi, slamming him for not taking a stand on the ‘One Nation, One Procurement’ policy.

In a tweet on Monday, the Congress MP said it was a shame that the BJP and TRS governments are neglecting their moral responsibility in procuring paddy produced by Telangana farmers and politicising the issue. “Stop harassing paddy farmers with anti-farmer policies and buy every grain harvested,” said the Congress ex-president in a series of tweets posted in Telugu.

Rahul Gandhi stated that the Congress party will continue to fight on behalf of the farmers until every grain produced in Telangana is procured. He appears to have posted the tweet ahead of his rumoured visit to Warangal next month for a public meeting to be organised in solidarity with the farmers of Telangana.

However, the TRS leaders responded strongly in an equal measure. Former MP K Kavitha slammed Rahul Gandhi, stating that instead of extending a symbolic solidarity to farmers on Twitter for political gain, Rahul Gandhi as an MP, should join the TRS MPs in their protests in the Parliament.

“The TRS MPs are staging protests in the Well of the Parliament every day against the Centre’s different paddy procurement policies in States of Punjab and Haryana as against the rest of the country. If you are sincere in your intentions, you must join them in the protests. Demand for ‘One Nation, One Procurement’ policy,” she tweeted.

Harish Rao too responded strongly and advised the Congress leader to stop displaying his false love for people of Telangana. He wanted Rahul Gandhi to join the TRS MPs in their fight for ‘One Nation, One Procurement’ policy in the Parliament, if he was a real well-wisher of people of Telangana.

“Try to expose the Centre which is harassing the farmers. First, you should announce your party’s stand on ‘One Nation, One Procurement’ policy. Stop politicising the issue involving farmers and avoid ruining your reputation any further in Telangana,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .